Indonesia seizes drug ship worth $426 million off Sumatra

Authorities intercept nearly two tons of cocaine and meth in one of the country's largest-ever drug busts.

The latest news on Indonesia. On Friday, Indonesia's navy intercepted a Thai-flagged vessel attempting to flee in the Riau Islands province, uncovering nearly two tons of cocaine and methamphetamine valued at over $425 million.

Five foreign nationals were arrested aboard the vessel, as officials continue to investigate the ship's origin and intended destination. The bust, one of the country's largest-ever drug busts, highlights growing concerns over evolving regional drug trafficking routes.

Jakarta, Indonesia - January 26, 2025: A powerful superhero statue in a city park delivers a strong anti-narcotics message to the youth, promoting a drug-free lifestyle // Shutterstock

