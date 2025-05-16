Indonesia seizes drug ship worth $426 million off Sumatra

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Indonesia. On Friday, Indonesia's navy intercepted a Thai-flagged vessel attempting to flee in the Riau Islands province, uncovering nearly two tons of cocaine and methamphetamine valued at over $425 million.
Five foreign nationals were arrested aboard the vessel, as officials continue to investigate the ship's origin and intended destination. The bust, one of the country's largest-ever drug busts, highlights growing concerns over evolving regional drug trafficking routes.