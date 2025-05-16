Indonesia seizes drug ship worth $426 million off Sumatra

HQ

The latest news on Indonesia . On Friday, Indonesia's navy intercepted a Thai-flagged vessel attempting to flee in the Riau Islands province, uncovering nearly two tons of cocaine and methamphetamine valued at over $425 million.

Five foreign nationals were arrested aboard the vessel, as officials continue to investigate the ship's origin and intended destination. The bust, one of the country's largest-ever drug busts, highlights growing concerns over evolving regional drug trafficking routes.