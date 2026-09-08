Indonesia reopens all its airports once volcano's ash has settled

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Every airport in Indonesia has now resumed its activity, according to Reuters. Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption had forced the closure of up to eight airports in the country for safety reasons, which affected more than 340,000 travellers.

However, the disruption is not over yet, as authorities check the airworthiness of 178 grounded planes. In the meantime, the different airlines face higher costs from cancelled and delayed flights, diversions, parking, and manpower. Besides, eight people are missing, as a speedboat carrying five journalists and three crew members has disappeared in the Sunda Strait.

Anak Krakatau is not fully calm either, and further eruptions could still disrupt more flights. The volcano erupted three more times yesterday morning, but the ash has now settled for flying operations to resume, at least temporarily.