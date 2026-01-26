Indonesia receives first Rafale fighter jets in major defence upgrade from France

HQ

Indonesia has taken delivery of three Rafale fighter jets from France, marking the start of a major modernization of the country's air force. The aircraft, part of a multi-billion-dollar defence agreement with France, were stationed at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, Sumatra, and are now ready for operational use, a defence ministry official confirmed.

The Southeast Asian nation has ordered up to 42 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation as part of a broader military expansion that also includes French frigates and submarines. Defence spending has been a priority under President Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, as Indonesia seeks to upgrade its ageing military equipment and strengthen regional security capabilities.

Rafale fighter jets // Shutterstock

"This delivery represents a significant enhancement to our air force's capabilities," said Defence Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait. While three jets have arrived, additional Rafales are expected later this year, though the ministry did not specify the exact number.

Indonesia has explored multiple options to expand its fighter jet fleet, including China's J-10s and the US F-15EX. In parallel, the country has signed a contract for 48 Turkish-made KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets, powered by General Electric F-110 engines also used in F-16s. Discussions with Pakistan on potential purchases of combat jets and drones further underline Jakarta's commitment to modernizing its military hardware...