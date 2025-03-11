Indonesia moves forward with military civilian integration plan

HQ

In a move that could reshape Indonesia's political landscape, the government has introduced a revised version of a law that would enable military officers to fill civilian roles, with a key twist: soldiers would need to resign from active duty first (via Reuters).

This updated draft aims to address concerns from activists and students who fear the return of a controversial era in Indonesia's history when the military wielded significant power in civilian affairs.

The law, introduced in a parliamentary hearing, is a step towards solidifying President Prabowo Subianto's vision of a stronger military presence in governance, though critics warn that the changes may still tilt the balance of power.

While soldiers could take civilian roles in the defence ministry and intelligence agencies, the shift comes with the stipulation that they must retire first—an attempt to curb the worst fears of an overreaching military influence.