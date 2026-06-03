Individual who swatted Grand Theft Auto V voice actor Ned Luke has been sentenced to four years in prison

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The trend of swatting streamers is becoming an increasingly common affair, even impacting individuals who really don't need the stress of police storming into their home for completely false reasons.

While there seems to be an unlucky soul being swatted on a near monthly basis, one of the biggest recent examples revolved around Ned Luke, the man known for portraying Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto V. The performer was streaming GTA V one day, when police stormed his house over an allegation being filed for completely false pretences, a situation that has led to the person who called in the swatting now being sent to prison for their actions.

We know this as Luke has shared a letter from the Department of Justice for the District of Columbia, which specifically mentions that the defendant in question has been sentenced to four years of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.

Luke also commented on this news: "Don't drop the soap in the shower douchebag...Won't be swatting anyone anytime soon...and they're coming for the ones he ratted out as well."

Considering the blatant waste of resources from law enforcement bodies, plus the mental and physical impact it has on victims, it's no surprise that swatters are beginning to face increased repercussions for their vindictive actions. We'll simply have to stay tuned to hear what happens to the others involved in Luke's swatting.