Indika comes to consoles this week

If you've seen some weird and odd gameplay from folk checking out Indika on PC recently and have been wondering when you can jump into the game yourself on consoles, developer Odd Meter has now revealed when you'll be able to do that.

The bizarre game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems this week, on May 17 to be exact, but to add to this is a little extra goodie that has been promised. It's mentioned in a comment on this announcement that a photo mode is in active development and that we'll hear more about it soon.

