Indika comes to consoles this week

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If you've seen some weird and odd gameplay from folk checking out Indika on PC recently and have been wondering when you can jump into the game yourself on consoles, developer Odd Meter has now revealed when you'll be able to do that.
The bizarre game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems this week, on May 17 to be exact, but to add to this is a little extra goodie that has been promised. It's mentioned in a comment on this announcement that a photo mode is in active development and that we'll hear more about it soon.
Will you be checking out Indika on consoles?