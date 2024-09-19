IndieDevDay Steam Sale Event Announced: All the Details

HQ

Any studio or developer would be thrilled to have their game featured on the world's largest PC games shop, but it turns out that next week it's up to 200 of them that will benefit from this initiative.

Steam is launching an IndieDevDay promotional sales campaign next week, highlighting more than 230 titles in the Steam viewer in Spain, although the offer is open to all regions. The event will last 48 hours (coinciding with IDD's face-to-face event at La Farga in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat), on 27 and 28 September.

As you can imagine, 230 titles are too many to review here, but the list includes some well-known names in the current development scene, such as CLeM, Neon Blood, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, The Crown of Wu, Mika and The Witch's Mountain, Luto, Bestiario, Hermetica, Curse of the Sea Rats, Blasphemous, Altered Alma, AK-Xolotl, and many, many more...

Steam's support of IndieDevDay is just one more sign that the event has reached a new level of notoriety on the annual gaming event circuit, occupying a pivotal space between Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show.

We also remind you that Gamereactor is official media for IDD 2024, and that we will be on the ground at the Catalan fair to test many games and bring you a multitude of interviews and all the sensations that the event leaves us with a complete coverage.