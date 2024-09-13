IndieDevDay is video games' next stop after Gamescom: All You Need to Know

With Gamescom 2024 already behind us and Tokyo Game Show more focused on the local Japanese market, IndieDevDay has acquired a strategic role in Western videogame events. It will be held on the 27th, 28th and 29th of September at the La Farga pavilion in Hospitalet de Llobregat, and following German fair, and being still far enough away from the holiday period, means that studios, publishers and gamers are marking the event on their calendars as a mandatory stop.

If in the previous edition, when the event made a great leap in quality, quantity and logistics, more than 100 projects could be played, this time the exhibition will have nearly 200 games on the show floor, ranging from the most experimental independent efforts of a solo dev to more ambitious titles by medium-sized teams within the AA category.

Games that have been making a splash as of late such as Neva, Altered Alma, Antro or Hotel Barcelona (the title of which couldn't be more appropriate) will be on show at IDD, while names such as Devolver, Selecta Play, Marvelous, Focus Entertainment, Raw Fury, Meridiem, Secret Mode, Dotemu or Krafton will be representing publishers.

Some of the games present at IndieDevDay 2024:



AIKODE - ACE



Alien hominid invasion - The Behemoth



Altered Alma - 2AwesomeStudio



Bestiary - Wiggin Industries



Bl0w-up - Half Sunk Games



Echoes of the living - MoonGlint



Farlands - JanduSoft, Eric Rodriguez



Haneda girl - Studio Koba



Hotel Barcelona - White Owls Inc.



Neva - Nomada Studio



Nordic Ashes: Survivors of Ragnarok - Noxfall Studios



Roombattle - Dust Games



The time I have left - Ground Atelier



Tretis - Notepike



Wax Heads - Patattie Games



But this means that some of the creators of these games will also serve as inspiration for both players and new developers. Conrad Roset is confirmed to speak about his artistic experience behind Gris and Neva, while Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro will talk about how he came up with an indie concept after Deadly Premonition and teaming up with Suda51.

And if on the one hand there are games and creators, the "B-side" of IndieDevDay is the business side, the most important for all the professional attendees. The indies pitch their ideas to publishers and show them their demos, the scouts get their hands on projects or talent and, in general, agreements are signed that will define the releases of the coming years. Apart from a job fair to look for work in videogames, more than 1,000 B2B meetings will be held between more than 1,300 professionals from the industry from countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Portugal, Estonia, Japan, and the United States.

But there's more. As a cherry on top, on the more artistic side, there are the cosplay and craft initiatives hosted by the fair. The first, by organising a video game-themed cosplay contest that will award a cash prize and will have its own catwalk of models. In addition, verified cosplayers will get free entry to IDD on Sunday and Anhyra Cosplay, who will pay tribute to Crisanta from Blasphemous, will be both a judge and special guest on all three days. On the other hand, the craft and artist booths will be used to showcase and even purchase work from established names such as Natnatart, PickChick by Mec, or Fulcagay.

Don't miss the chance to see all the games, developers, artists, and activities in person by getting your IDD 2024 ticket and attending between September 27 and 29. And to make sure you don't miss a thing, Gamereactor is the official international media partner of the event and we'll be bringing you the best news and interviews with studios and speakers on our dedicated IndieDevDay 2024 coverage page.