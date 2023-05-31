IndieDevDay Barcelona has twenty top partners headed by Devolver Digital

HQ

Although the summer event season for the video game industry can be considered open thanks to last week's PlayStation Showcase, some important events in the coming months will undoubtedly be much more interesting on a national level, such as the IndieDevDay to be held in La Farga, Barcelona on 8, 9 and 10 September 2023.

The Barcelona Indie Game Fair has now presented its line-up of investment partners, publishers and studio sponsors with which they hope to attract more studios and developers to the event, and create business meetings to boost their games. The list includes big national names such as Abylight (One Military Camp) and The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous), and international names such as Meridiem Games, Devolver Digital (main partner of the fair), Focus Entertainment and Humble Bundle. You can check the confirmed panel in the image below.

In addition, the organisers have announced that more collaborating companies will be revealed in the coming weeks, so you'll have to keep an eye on the event, which is gaining weight in the calendar of video game events in southern Europe.