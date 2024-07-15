IndieDevDay Barcelona 2024 will have Swery as one of its featured guest

HQ

It's likely that if you hear about future video game events, your gaze will be focused on the German city of Cologne, which will once again host Gamescom next August. But if you follow indie development and are a regular reader of Gamereactor, you're probably also looking beyond the summer, when a new edition of IndieDevDay will be held in Barcelona.

The indie dev fair has been growing with each new edition and expanding its influence beyond Spain, into Europe and even globally. This past weekend they announced a new speaker who confirmed his attendance, and that is along these lines. He is Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, known in the industry for being the creator of titles such as "Deadly Premonition" and "The Good Life". In addition to his presence, those attending the fair to be held on 27, 28 and 29 September at La Farga (Barcelona) will be able to try out his next title at a dedicated stand: Hotel Barcelona, from the White Owls studio (what an appropriate name).

The organisers say this will be the most international edition to date, with Swery joining other big names such as Kenney, Kay Lousberg and Dominique Gawlowski.

If you're thinking of attending IndieDevDay Barcelona 2024, you can buy your tickets here.