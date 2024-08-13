IndieDevDay Barcelona 2024 to offer more business opportunities for both publishers and developers

HQ

With Gamescom in Cologne around the corner, the summer vacation period will soon be over for the video game industry. The German event next week kicks off a new season of fairs and conferences, with IndieDevDay in Barcelona and Tokyo Game Show in Japan as the most anticipated in September already.

For fans, these events bring a rush of excitement with each round of announcements, previews, and news about their favourite genres and platforms. However, for the industry, it's the private meetings that truly shape how companies and releases will operate in the coming months and years.

Publishers seek projects to fund and bring to market, indie studios look for partners to realise their dream works, scouts recruit new talent, and professionals connect and network in various ways. This year, IndieDevDay's B2B area will expand significantly, aiming to host over a thousand business meetings, thanks to a collaboration with MeetToMatch.

In terms of raw numbers, and according to the organisers, IDD will welcome more than 45 publishers to review over 190 titles showcased in 150+ booths. In total, more than 1,300 industry members will gather and conduct business at the show. And regarding employment:

"The Talent Dev Day job fair will be held during the first day of the show to promote talent acquisition by companies across different areas of video games, where candidates will be able to meet with studios such as Larian, Gameloft, Anchor Point, and others, and present their portfolios and CVs".

While traditionally focused on European studios, IDD 2024 also expands its international appeal globally, with studios from the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Portugal, Estonia, Japan, and the United States. Consequently, Gamereactor will be the official international media partner of the show and will bring you the latest news and interviews about the more promising indie games being showcased.

IndieDevDay will be held in Barcelona on September 27, 28, and 29. Although record-breaking studio applications have been closed for some time, video game professionals, students and the general public can still grab their tickets in the weeks leading up to the event.