IndieDevDay 2025 confirms dates for its eighth edition and the presence of more than 180 games from around the world

HQ

Although there are still many months to go, it is positive to see how the agenda of big events for videogames is closing dates, as is the case of the 8th edition of IndieDevDay, which will be held once again at the La Farga space in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) on 10, 11 and 12 October 2025. The fair is the main event for indie studios and publishers in Southern Europe and an obligatory stop on the event circuit, right in between Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show.

Many developers take advantage of the event, which has been gaining momentum and attention from industry players year after year, and in 2025 will showcase more than 180 titles, as well as talks, keynotes, co-working spaces and an artists' space.

No further details are available at the moment, but expect to see more surprises as the event draws nearer, as well as confirmations of key attendees.

Are you planning to attend IndieDevDay 2025?