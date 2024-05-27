IndieDevDay 2024 extends studio applications until May 31

HQ

In March it was confirmed that IndieDevDay would return to Barcelona in 2024, specifically on September 27, 28, and 29. The event which, as the name implies, was built around independent projects, became a new beacon in Europe for both the indie and the AA scene in the past couple of years. For instance, in the last edition (with almost 200 titles present) we got to know promising games such as Eden's Guardian, Camper Van: Make it Home, or Neon Blood.

Now, indie studios willing to participate in this year's edition shall not rest in their laurels, as application for a space in the showcase close on May 31. That is, on Friday. Interested indie teams may apply right here before the weekend, where there's additional information on booth types, sizes, prices (considering it's "a non-profit event, created to put the independent studios and developers in the spotlight"), and more.

IDD organisers say:

"Until May 31, video game development studios will be able to submit for a space at IndieDevDay to show their projects to the public and the press, as well as to attend the B2B space and have business meetings thanks to the MeetToMatch platform.

Participation allows you to show games for any platform in two formats, a basic stand or a stand with a larger space dedicated to studios interested in a greater presence or showcasing more than one project".

Speaking of press, Gamereactor will be an official media partner of IndieDevDay 2024, meaning once again a special coverage of the event including hands-on impressions and interviews about the most prominent titles on offer.