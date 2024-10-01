IndieDevDay 2024 consolidates as the largest video game show in the south of Europe

HQ

IndieDevDay 2024 closed its second edition in Barcelona with 15,000 visitors and showed a substantial growth in areas like international visitors, professional visitors, and students, consolidating itself as the landmark video game trade show in the south of Europe.

On the showfloor in La Farga de l'Hospitalet, visitors were able to discover more than 200 games from 170 development studios and 40 publishers, attend to more than 50 talks and panels, including the presentation of Hotel Barcelona, the latest game by Japanese cult developer SWERY, who attended the event and took place in a Q&A with fans.

Other activities that garnered lot of interest were the chance to meet Kenney, Kay Lousberg and Anhyra Cosplay, the artist Laurielle (who made the official poster of the show) as well as Borislav Slavov, BAFTA winner and music composer of Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 (by Larian Studios), with a Q&A hosted by our own David Caballero.

Larian Studios, alongside Generalitat de Catalunya's Digital Culture Department, celebrated the job fair TalentDevDay, which resulted in more than 700 interviews between students and professionals.

The IndieDevDay Awards were handed as follows:



Ereban: Shadow Legacy, by Baby Robot Games, as the Best Game



Jordi & Oslo: The Lost Tail by Falces won Best Art



Toy Tactics by Kraken Empire as Most Innovative



Wax Heads by Patattie Games, Best Sound and Music



The Season of the Warlock by enComplot, awarded with Best Narrative



Haneda Girl by Studio Koba took home Best Gamefeel



