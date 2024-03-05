IndieDevDay 2024 confirms its next edition in Barcelona

HQ

Despite the current climate of layoffs and restructuring of the big companies in the industry, the indie video game sector continues to fight to make their projects a reality and show their work to the world. At Gamereactor, as you know, we are staunch supporters of indie development and over the years we have been able to discover (and on many occasions, make known) many great games to the public. Perhaps this year we will discover many more.

Because this year Barcelona will once again host a new edition of its independent videogame development fair. That's right, IndieDevDay 2024 has confirmed that it will once again fill the La Farga Activity Centre on 27, 28 and 29 September.

At the moment the contents and programme of the edition are unknown, but we hope to receive news soon.

If you want to know a bit more about our coverage of previous IndieDevDays, check out some of the interviews we did in the last edition, fully subtitled. I'm sure the title of more than one game will ring a bell.

