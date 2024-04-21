Indie Star Wars game is all about zombie Stormtroopers

HQ

In the wider Star Wars universe, there are plenty of stories that depart from the whimsical space fantasy we're used to, and instead give fans a horror experience the likes of which we've not seen in the films.

The Death Troopers story is one of the most iconic of these Star Wars horror tales, and now it has been turned into a game. Independent developer Stefano Cagnani has taken clear inspiration from Joe Schreiber's novel, in which Stormtroopers succumb to a zombie virus that quickly infects an entire Star Destroyer.

In the Deathtroopers game, you are a Stormtrooper who has to survive while dodging the bloodied living corpses of your former allies. As the closest thing we'll likely get to an official Star Wars horror game, it's certainly an interesting idea.