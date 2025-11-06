Indie rhythm game Unbeatable delayed hours before launch

HQ

Last night, around 12 hours before the game was set to launch on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, indie rhythm game Unbeatable was delayed. This comes after a last-minute meeting from the developers, in which they decided to push the game's launch back from the 6th of November.

The reason for the delay, as outlined in a post on Steam, is a bug, as you'd probably expect. This bug is a progression blocker that would have made the game unreleasable, and even though the console version could have been delayed, D-Cell believes that would be too messy and instead wants everyone to play together.

Sadly, this means a delay for everyone, too. But it won't be a long wait. Unbeatable will now launch on the 9th of December, meaning it still hits our 2025 release calendar. This new date gives the team some breathing room to squash the bug in Unbeatable, and allows it time to release when not squished in among other releases in November.