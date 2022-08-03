Indie pop band game We Are OFK to launch episodically this August

HQ

The indie developer Team OFK has announced the release date for its indie pop band interactive story video game, We Are OFK. Set to feature as an episodic release, the first two episodes of the game will launch on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on August 18, with the remaining three episodes following on a weekly basis.

The full schedule for We Are OFK's launch is as follows:





Episode 1 & 2: August 18



Episode 3: August 25



Episode 4: September 1



Episode 5: September 8



Alongside the release plan, Team OFK has announced that the game will be retailing for $19.99, and that pre-orders for the game are currently active for Nintendo Switch, and offering a 10% discount for anyone who pre-purchased ahead of release.

As for what this game is about, We Are OFK tells the story of four friends in the 20s, as they look to break out into the music business in Los Angeles.