Blue Fire

Indie platformer Blue Fire will launch February 4

The game was first shown during a Nintendo Indie World showcase.

It has just been revealed that colourful indie platformer Blue Fire will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC on February 4, 2021. The game was first teased in a previous Nintendo Indie World showcase in March 2020. It was initially revealed to be coming Summer 2020, but this release date was, of course, pushed back.

Gabriel Rosa, CEO of Robi Studios, said: "Nintendo has a storied history of awesome 3D platformers and we think Blue Fire will be the newest game to be part of the pedigree of titles. And if you don't have a Switch, Blue Fire also plays amazing on PC. We just recommend using a controller."

You can now download a demo for the game on Steam.

