Indie platformer Blue Fire is landing on Xbox One on July 9

Via Twitter, it was announced by developer Robi Studios that the indie platformer/action game Blue Fire will land on Xbox One in just a few days, on July 9 to be precise. According to a reply under the thread, the PS4 version release date should be announced soon as well.

As we reported, the game initially was released digitally on PC and Switch earlier in February, then June 1 on Stadia, and scheduled a physical release for Switch and PS4 on June 25. The Switch physical edition was out as planned, the PS4 physical edition however got delayed due to "certification" reasons. From the online retailers such as Amazon and Gamestop there, we could see the release date currently is set for July 23. So far, we don't know yet if the digital edition for PS4 will come out on the same day as the physical edition.

