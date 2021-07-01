English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blue Fire

Indie platformer Blue Fire is landing on Xbox One on July 9

The PlayStation 4 version is expected soon after.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Via Twitter, it was announced by developer Robi Studios that the indie platformer/action game Blue Fire will land on Xbox One in just a few days, on July 9 to be precise. According to a reply under the thread, the PS4 version release date should be announced soon as well.

As we reported, the game initially was released digitally on PC and Switch earlier in February, then June 1 on Stadia, and scheduled a physical release for Switch and PS4 on June 25. The Switch physical edition was out as planned, the PS4 physical edition however got delayed due to "certification" reasons. From the online retailers such as Amazon and Gamestop there, we could see the release date currently is set for July 23. So far, we don't know yet if the digital edition for PS4 will come out on the same day as the physical edition.

Blue Fire

Thanks gematsu

Related texts

Blue FireScore

Blue Fire
REVIEW. Written by Jack Oxford

We've been busy honing our ninja skills within this latest platformer from Robi Studios.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy