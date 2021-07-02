INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter confirmed for November

We have some great news for fans of indie games. Earlier via a press release, event organiser Ryu's Office announced that they are bringing back INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter on November 6 this year. Those who are interested will be able to watch the stream via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Bilibili in different languages including English, Japanese, and Chinese.

The showcase, which will bring hundreds more indie titles this time, is expected to "feature new game reveals, updates for previously-released games, and spotlights on talented creators and their games, exposing them to ILE's worldwide audience".

"Events are powerful milestones, but we know independent game creators need as much help as possible on a year-round basis," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder of Ryu's Office, in a press release. "It's our dream that not only can we provide great chances to promote indie games to a worldwide audience, but to give our partners every advantage we can with our connections and great sponsors."

For more details you can check here.