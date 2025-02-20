Indie horror hit Mouthwashing sells 500k units, coming to consoles soon

After making waves on PC, the indie horror smash Mouthwashing is nearly ready to come to consoles. Also, the game has sold half a million units, which is a great achievement in its own right.

The sales figure announcement was made via Steam, where Mouthwashing currently sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive review rating. The console release for the game doesn't yet have a release date, but you can sign up to get notified when an update drops.

At the end of the Steam post, we're told we'll be getting another update when the game reaches 990,000 units sold, which may happen fairly soon with the console release.

Have you played Mouthwashing yet?