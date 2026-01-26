Indie hit of the summer Mage Arena is already getting a remake

HQ

Wow, remakes really are getting out of hand now. Mage Arena only released in July, but this March it'll be getting a remake? At least, that's what you're likely to think when you read the new update post via Steam.

In the post, the developer explains that the first major update of Mage Arena is a complete rework of the game, hence the name. This should make Mage Arena an almost unrecognisable experience, so much so that you can go back to the old version via a beta branch if you wish.

New starting spells will let you choose 4 spells to stuff in your book. All the map tiles are being reworked, with the map overall shrinking to allow for more action in a shorter time frame. The main game mode is being completely redone, with the capture-the-flag element being removed. Better voice detection, performance improvements, UI reworks, and more are all set to arrive in a couple of months. The March release date isn't confirmed as yet, as there is space for a delay or two, but it seems new life will soon be breathed into a somewhat gimmicky game that showed a lot of potential.