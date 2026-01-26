Indie hit of the summer Mage Arena is already getting a remake
The Mage Arena Remake is more of a complete overhaul, but it will be the biggest load of content coming to the game yet.
Wow, remakes really are getting out of hand now. Mage Arena only released in July, but this March it'll be getting a remake? At least, that's what you're likely to think when you read the new update post via Steam.
In the post, the developer explains that the first major update of Mage Arena is a complete rework of the game, hence the name. This should make Mage Arena an almost unrecognisable experience, so much so that you can go back to the old version via a beta branch if you wish.
New starting spells will let you choose 4 spells to stuff in your book. All the map tiles are being reworked, with the map overall shrinking to allow for more action in a shorter time frame. The main game mode is being completely redone, with the capture-the-flag element being removed. Better voice detection, performance improvements, UI reworks, and more are all set to arrive in a couple of months. The March release date isn't confirmed as yet, as there is space for a delay or two, but it seems new life will soon be breathed into a somewhat gimmicky game that showed a lot of potential.