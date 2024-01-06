Indie hit developers encourage piracy of their game

You'd be forgiven if you've not yet heard of Slay the Princess. It's a small indie game that released in October last year. Since that launch, it has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception from those that have played it.

It's a narrative-driven adventure game, where you're tasked with venturing along a path in the woods which leads to a cabin. In the basement of the cabin is a princess. You have to slay her. That simple premise spans into an incredible amount of branching storylines that have enthralled fans of story-based games.

The story and experiencing it without spoilers is such a priority for the developers at Black Tabby Games that they've even said you can pirate the game in a Twitter/X post, so long as you buy it later on.

The game is £14.99 on Steam, but has gone down slightly in price when Valve puts a sale on. So, if you're looking for an indie darling to sweep you off your feet, it might be worth checking out.