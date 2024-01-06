Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Slay the Princess

Indie hit developers encourage piracy of their game

Slay the Princess' creators just want you to avoid spoilers.

You'd be forgiven if you've not yet heard of Slay the Princess. It's a small indie game that released in October last year. Since that launch, it has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception from those that have played it.

It's a narrative-driven adventure game, where you're tasked with venturing along a path in the woods which leads to a cabin. In the basement of the cabin is a princess. You have to slay her. That simple premise spans into an incredible amount of branching storylines that have enthralled fans of story-based games.

The story and experiencing it without spoilers is such a priority for the developers at Black Tabby Games that they've even said you can pirate the game in a Twitter/X post, so long as you buy it later on.

The game is £14.99 on Steam, but has gone down slightly in price when Valve puts a sale on. So, if you're looking for an indie darling to sweep you off your feet, it might be worth checking out.

Slay the Princess

