Indie gem UFO 50 gets surprise release on Nintendo Switch

If you catched the Indie World, you may have been disappointed by the lack of a big, final announcement. The presentation ended with a sizzle reel that showcased several titles, including one that, in our honest opinion, should have had a dedicated segment, given the importance of the title: UFO 50.

UFO 50 launched last year, in September 2024, only for PC. It quickly became one of the highest rated games of the year, with a 91 on Metacritic, over a dozen nominations including best Independent Game at The Game Awards, Golden Joystick, D.I.C.E., and winner at the New York Game Awards.

It consists of a compilation of 50 games, developed by six developers, with all kinds of ideas and genres, like shooter, platforms, RPG, and some are shorter, but others are surprisingly deep. The fun part is that all of those are connected by a metanarrative, as if they were lost games by a fictional game developer called UFOSoft in the 1980s, that gets discovered and released today.

The even better part is that the game has launched on Nintendo Switch today. So far, it's the only platform, besides PC, where this gem is available.