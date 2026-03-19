Indie game-geared showcase Triple-i Initiative returns in three weeks

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If you adore video games, you won't want to miss this. It has been revealed that the Triple-i Initiative showcase will soon be making a comeback, bringing an event wherein fans will be treated to tons of announcements and news revolving around some of the most exciting indie games on the horizon.

The show is set to commence on April 9 and will last for 45 minutes, where we are promised "back-to-back trailers" and no hosts. This will include gameplay reveals, world premieres, and "other announcements," with over 40 games set to appear.

As you can see, we're in store for indie game galore when this show happens in three weeks, and for a further taste of what's to come, a trailer has been prepared that you can see below, and a short summary has been issued too.

"This year's show will bring even more exciting announcements. That means eight exclusive world premieres, as well as partners like Klei Entertainment, TinyBuild and Devolver Digital making appearances to bring you, dear fan of games that are impactful, engaging and memorable, all the exciting updates on titles you are already looking forward to, such as Windrose, Dead as Disco, Risk of Rain 2, Alkahest and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and some others that are begging to be discovered. With a focus squarely on bringing the latest from all-star triple-i teams, you come to this showcase for video games and you will not leave without video games."