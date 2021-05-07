Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Sword of the Necromancer

Indie dungeon-crawler Sword of the Necromancer is getting a physical in July

It contains goodies like an artbook and an original soundtrack CD.

For us, it's always pleasing to see another indie game immortalised with a physical release. One of the latest indies to recent this treatment is Sword of the Nercomancer, a dungeon-crawler action RPG that launched earlier this year across all modern-day platforms.

The physical release of the game is set to release sometime in July and pre-orders are now open. This edition of the game contains extra goodies like an artbook, an original CD soundtrack, and eight IR cards. Although the game is available on PC and Xbox consoles, the physical release is only limited to the Nintendo Switch and PS4.

You can take a look at everything contained within the physical edition below:

Sword of the Necromancer

