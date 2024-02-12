Indie developer Threshold Games has announced its closure

HQ

If you have been eagerly awaiting to see what the indie developer Threshold Games has been working on, unfortunately you will no longer get to see that come to fruition, as the developer has announced its closure.

As noted in a post on LinkedIn, the developer states that "extenuating circumstances have forced the studio to close and the entire team has been let go", although the exact circumstances have not been elaborated on any further.

Threshold Games also adds, "We're sorry we won't get to fully realize our studio's vision. While our project won't make it to the finish line, we are deeply grateful for our team's passion, talent, and dedication over the course of development."

With this closure in mind, 12 developers will be looking for opportunities elsewhere. It was unclear what exactly the developer was working on, but it was mentioned by lead producer Astra Ebonwing that press for the game was slated to begin next month.