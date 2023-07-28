Indie developer Polyperfect announce Polylithic

Polylithic is a survival-crafting game with a distinctive visual style, set in the Palaeolithic period (Stone Age), but there's also a promise of a Sci-Fi twist. The developers describe their upcoming game as follows:

"A small tribe leads a difficult yet happy life filled with everyday challenges and threats. Until an epidemic breaks out, and the mysterious sickness decimates their people. Could it have been brought by newcomers who fell from the sky? Or is it a punishment sent by angry gods? The tribe's leader is too old, weak, and tired to even try finding answers to any of these questions. That's why he assigns this seemingly impossible task to you. A young successor who's destined to lead the tribe to a hopefully brighter future."

The game will feature collecting, exploring, hunting and other mechanics and hidden secrets. The game will be released in Early Access on Steam in the fourth quarter of the year, and you can watch a trailer below.

We have also collected some images below so you can see if it seems to be something for you.