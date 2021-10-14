Indie Dependent: October - November 2021

HQ

It might be pretty hard to fathom, but the penultimate edition of Indie Dependent in 2021 is already here. Despite the year being dramatically shaken up by the Covid-19 pandemic, we've still got some absolute classics so far such as Valheim, Death's Door, and Cyber Shadow. This month keeps up the stream of quality that we have seen throughout the year as it has a little of something for everyone whether you're into Souls-like action titles, dungeon crawlers, or food-based adventures. Here are our top picks from the month ahead:

Inscryption - October 19 - PC

Kicking off this month's list is Inscryption, a deck-building roguelike that comes from the creator of The Hex and Pony Island. This unsettling title is said to blend together escape room puzzles, card-based gameplay, and psychological horror in a way that we've never seen before. Cementing our confidence in this one is that it's being published by Devolver Digital, a publisher that has a rock-solid track record when it comes to indie releases.

Toy Soldiers HD - October 21 - PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

A true veteran in the world of indie releases, Toy Soldiers launched in the days of Xbox Live Arcade and it ended up becoming one of the best-selling titles on the platform. The action strategy game is returning to the battlefield once again this month in the form of a HD port that includes some never before seen content. Toy Soldiers HD also helps to modernise the game's camera and sound and it comes bundled with all previously released DLC.

Echo Generation - October 21 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Set within the early 1990s, Echo Generation is a turn-based action game that is likely to remind you of a certain Netflix show. Here you play as a group of curious kids who end up running into giant robots and creepy monsters whilst investigating the source of a crash within their hometown. The voxel art style here is just delightful and we particularly like that you can fight alongside pets such as cats as companions within battle.

Sands of Aura - October 26 - PC (Early Access)

Slashing its way into Early Access after three years of development is Sands of Aura, an open-world action game that looks to take inspiration from both Dark Souls and Diablo. The setting here is pretty unique with it taking place within a world beneath a sea of sand and each of its unique islands can be freely accessed within any order. The combat in Sands of Aura sounds really promising too, as there are seven different types of fighting styles and you're able to customise your very own build using magical augments.

Darkest Dungeons II - October 26 - PC (Early Access)

One of the most anticipated indie releases of the year is also heading into Early Access later this month. Darkest Dungeons II picks up narratively where its acclaimed predecessor left off and it looks to deliver some of the same incredibly stylish and addictive roguelike action. This time around a new Affinity System has been added that either punishes you or rewards you based on the relationships between your heroes. The much detested accuracy mechanic has also been removed here so that you can more efficiently land attacks on foes.

Grow: Song of the Evertree - November 16 - PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Rounding out our list is Prideful Sloth's Grow: Song of the Evertree, an ambitious world-crafting sandbox title that asks players to literally grow their own worlds, and then foster a connection with them to discover what they hold. Designed to be played at your own pace, this game features striking visuals displayed in a vibrant colour palette and even boasts a delightful soundtrack from BAFTA award nominee Kevin Perkin.

Sadly, that's all we have time for another month, but be sure to check back soon for what will be our final instalment of Indie Dependent in 2021, next month.