Indie Dependent: May - June 2021

In our latest edition of Indie Dependent we will be taking a look at some of the most promising indies releasing in the months of May and June. Be sure not to give this one a miss as we've got some pretty interesting titles lined up for you including co-op-based spy thrillers, procedurally generated pirate adventures, and realistic first-person shooters. Here are our most anticipated picks in the month ahead:

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - May 19 - PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is a stylish endless runner that made a big splash during the most recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The game sees you vault your way over many obstacles that are in your path whilst you're chased down by enemy drones and other pursuing vehicles. We're big fans of both the game's added parkour elements and its soundtrack, which has been composed by Detroit artist Danime-Sama.

Just Die Already - May 20 - PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

The entire concept of an old person simulator seems, on the surface, to be about as dull as a game could be, but when that simulator is coming from the same developer who gave us the absurd Goat Simulator, you just know that isn't going to be the case. Just Die Already puts you in the shoes of the elderly just after you've been kicked out of your retirement home, and asks you to survive in a world that is pretty much trying to kill you.

The Wild at Heart - May 20 - PC, Xbox One

This gorgeous story-rich 2D adventure game has been on our radar for quite some time, and now we're only a few days away from finally being able to get to play it in its entirety. Coming to PC and Xbox, this indie developed by Moonlight Kids looks to take inspiration from Pikmin, as you look to use helpful Spritelings to cross its magical, yet strangely terrifying world.

Of Bird and Cage - May 20 - PC

This title might just be one of the most unique concepts we have ever seen. Of Bird and Cage is a metal album presented as a two-hour-long video game that takes you on a twisted journey, loosely based on Beauty and the Beast. Featuring artists from Guns N' Roses, Within Temptation, and Epica, metal fans should keep an eye out for this truly unique title that is coming to PC and Switch on May 20.

King of Seas - May 25 - PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

After being delayed for several months, King of Seas is finally setting sail later this month. It may be reminiscent of Rare's swashbuckling adventure Sea of Thieves, but it has enough tricks up its sleeve to help stand itself apart. This action RPG features a procedurally generated world that constantly shifts around you and is said to react to your every action. It also looks to be incredibly in-depth too as it has five different types of customisable ships.

Weaving Tides - May 27 - PC, Nintendo Switch

We couldn't help but be reminded by Kirby's Epic Yarn or Yoshi's Woolly World when taking a look at this one. Weaving Tides sees you explore a textile-inspired world on the back of a carpet dragon, and it's said to feature Zelda-like puzzles and dungeons. It even contains a Creative Playground Mode, which enables you to create your own digital embroidery from the colourful ribbons that you have collected.

Necromunda: Hired Gun - June 1 - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

This action-packed FPS from Focus Home Interactive really exudes the polish of a AAA project. Set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the game sees you play as a merciless hired gun with dozens of customizable augments to play around with that give you powers like being able to run along walls.

Operation: Tango - June 1 - Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, PC

Operation: Tango has taken a similar approach to its gameplay as Hazelight Studios recent efforts (It Takes Two, A Way Out), as it's an entirely co-op only adventure. The game sees you play as either an Agent or a Hacker, and it's up to you and a friend to communicate with each other verbally to try and solve a variety of asymmetrical challenges. What's great is that it features a Friend Pass, so you and a friend don't have to purchase separate copies.

That's all we have time for within this month's list, be sure to check back soon for our top indie picks within June and July.