Indie Dependent: March - April 2021

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

March is now upon us, and that means we have another month of exciting indie releases to look forward to. This month doesn't look like it's going to be the kindest to our wallets, as it's filled with the likes of 90s platforming throwbacks, magic-infused roguelikes, and sequel-sized DLCs. Here are our top picks for the month ahead:

Dandy Ace - March 25 - PC

Who ever said magic wasn't cool? The latest action title from Mad Mimic, Dandy Ace takes all of the most exciting aspects of the mystery of magic and illusion and brings them together for a roguelike experience that will blow your mind. With plenty of possibilities that ensure a playthrough is unique to the last, Dandy Ace brings a card-based system, fast-paced combat and permanent upgrades to keep gameplay fresh as you look to challenge and escape the Cursed Mirror of the Green-Eyed Illusionist.

Kaze and the Wild Masks - March 26 - PC, PS4. Stadia, Switch, Xbox One

If you grew up with side-scrolling platformers from the 90s then we pretty much guarantee that this one will fill you with nostalgia. Kaze and the Wild Masks sees you play as the titular bunny to try and save your friend Hogo from a mysterious curse. Kaze's platforming abilities look absolutely adorable as she can move across ropes using her ears and can flutter through the air using them like a propeller. There's also what's known as Wild Masks that Kaze can wear to enable her to transform into other animals like a shark and an eagle.

Narita Boy - March 30 - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

A homage to the eighties with a new spin on classic gameplay styles, Narita Boy is a self-styled 'retrovania' from Spanish developer Studio Koba. This narrative-driven adventure sees a pixel hero trapped in the Digital Kingdom as an echo of the being it once was. Using the power of the Techno-sword, you will have to face off with the terrifying Stallions that are causing havoc within the world, and to accentuate the retro theme, a kick-ass synth soundtrack ensures this experience is about as close to the 80s style as it can get.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - March 31 - PC

We don't usually include DLC within our monthly Indie Dependent lists, but Repentance is so sizable that it is pretty much a new game in its own right. This new slice of content includes more than 130 new items, 100 new enemies, over 25 new bosses and much more content. Sadly though, March is just its release date on PC and console players will have to wait a little longer to get their fix. It should be noted too that Repentance isn't standalone and you'll need the original Binding of Isaac game to be able to play.

Wardens - April 1 - PC

Card games have seen quite a surge in interest recently with titles like Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone still leading the charge, but where these games lack is exactly where Wardens strives to excel. Developed by Thorian Games, Wardens is a card game with creativity at the forefront. This title encourages players to literally build their own deck of cards with unique abilities, all across a board that can be customised. With players able to use existing art or instead import their own creations, Wardens is the card game for the creatively-minded.

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - April 8 - PC

You've heard of the Little Red Riding Hood fable, but now it's time for Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, a visual adventure novel from developer Devespresso Games. This tale sees the protagonist Scarlet Hood leading a luckless gang of Munchkin through the daunting Wicked Wood, a dangerous area inhabited by terrifying magical creatures. With a branching narrative, plenty of puzzles to solve, and even hand-illustrated graphics, this adventure will offer a new look at what classic fairy tales can be - just watch out for the hungry wolf following your tracks.