Indie Dependent: January - February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

It's a new year and a new month, which means we are once again taking a look at all the top indie titles coming our way within the next month-long period. From Ninja Gaiden inspired throwbacks to competitive puzzle brawlers, this month has a sprinkling of something to suit the taste of everyone.

Dungeon and Puzzles - PC - January 14

Its name might be clichéd, but don't be so fast to write off Dungeon and Puzzles. This pixelated 2D puzzler reminds us a lot of Crypt of the Necrodancer, as it's a dungeon crawler where your every move matters. This award-winning adventure tasks you with switching between different abilities upon each step to take advantage of what is ahead. Oh, and by the way, the game currently has a free demo on Steam, so be sure to give it a download.

Cyber Shadow - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - January 26

The year might be young, but that hasn't prevented one of our most anticipated releases of 2021 from falling right at the very start. With its gorgeous pixel artwork and lightning fast action, Cybershadow could pass off as a lost Ninja Gaiden game from the NES era. The retro-inspired title takes place within a world that has been enslaved by synthetic lifeforms and it's up to you to swoop in and save the day with your ninja powers.

Sword of the Necromancer - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - January 28

After suffering a minor setback, Sword of the Necromancer is finally making a full release in January. This Zelda-esque roguelike sees you play as a former rogue known as Tamara, who is on a quest to bring a priestess back from the dead. It appears to play like a typical dungeon crawler, but you also have the ability to recruit fallen enemies as your allies.

Gods Will Fall - PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One - January 29

First revealed at Gamescom 2019, Gods Will Fall is a punishing action RPG that sees players go head-to-head with several merciless Gods. Here you must free your homeland from these mighty deities, who have caused years of pain and suffering under their rule. Dark Souls did, of course, spring to mind when taking a look at the game's trailer, but it certainly carries its own visual identity and doesn't opt for a dark, foreboding style.

Wavecrash!! - PC - January 29

Wavecrash!! Is a pretty refreshing entry on this month's list, as we don't see many competitive puzzle titles coming out of the indie scene. In fact, it's a pretty dry genre in general with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 being the only expectation within recent memory. Developed by Flyover Games, it's a puzzle brawler where players inflict damage upon each other by lining up rows of corresponding brightly coloured blocks. The game looks to have plenty of depth too, as it has five stages with alternate forms, 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer modes, and a roster of 10 characters with unique abilities.

Paper Tanks - PC - February 15

Rounding off this month's list is Paper Tanks, a military simulation game that takes place within the scribbles of a bored teenager's notebook. The game enables players to take command of three different classes of customisable tanks within both PvP and PvE battles. It also includes the option for players to be able to create and share their own levels. Does it have what it takes to hold our attention beyond its stylised visuals? Or will it share a fate to the very similar looking Drawn to Death. That we will have to wait and see.

We know this month is a little dry, but that hasn't stopped some cracking indies from releasing over the next few months. As usual, be sure to check back soon for another countdown of our most anticipated indies.