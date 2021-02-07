Indie Dependent: February - March 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The world might be a bit of a dark place right now, but fortunately, there's no shortage of quality indie titles releasing across all platforms to keep us occupied. With stylised horrors, colourful roguelikes, and arcade wrestling throwbacks set to arrive very shortly, February sure has a lot to look forward to when it comes to indie releases. That's why we we're not going to hesitate in sharing with you some of our most anticipated picks:

30XX - February 17 - (PC)

Kicking off this month's list is 30XX, a pixelated platformer-shooter, that looks like it could be a lost entry into the Mega Man X series. This sequel to 2016's 20XX, handles very much like a typical Mega Man game, but it includes roguelike elements that continually shape the world around you. The game is also said to include a 'robust level editor,' which will put the creation tools used by the developers into the hands of players. We should state though that this is just the games Early Access launch and more is set to come on the way in future.

King of Seas - February 18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

3DClouds' swashbuckling adventure King of Seas is also hitting the waves this February and is available across all modern platforms. Sure, the visual style and its concept might evoke memories of Sea of Thieves, but it's a different beast entirely. This action role playing game features a procedurally generated pirate world that is constantly evolving and changing around you. It also features ship vs. ship combat and has five different types of customisable ships for you to design and put your own personalised spin on.

Taxi Chaos - February 23 - PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Following the launch of Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars on the PSP in 2007, the Crazy Taxi series sadly joined the vast graveyard of former SEGA IPs. Seeing this series bite the dust was a real shame, as back in its hay day on the SEGA Dreamcast, it provided some of the most chaotic and addicting arcade racing around. A new sequel might not be inbound, but the second best thing has happened as Taxi Chaos, a spiritual success to the series, is set to arrive on February 23. It might not have a soundtrack packed with Offspring songs, but it does look to be very reminiscent of the 1999 classic, as it tasks you with veering at high speeds through oncoming traffic to get your whining customers to their destinations on time.

Curse of the Dead Gods - February 23 - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

After almost another year in Early Access, Curse of the Dead Gods is finally gearing up for release later this month. The indie roguelike developed by Passtech Games is looking to bring its vicious jungle temple combat and savage traps to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. With a lot of similarities to Hades, this challenging action title is definitely one to watch out for if you like the difficulty of the roguelike genre.

Retromania Wrestling - February 26 - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Pixelated throwbacks have become pretty cliched within the indie space, but we haven't seen many games release recently like Retromania Wrestling. This sequel to 1991's Wrestlefest, captures the look and feel of classic arcade wrestling games, as it sports a sprite-based 2D art-style and it's action is easily accessible. The game features a variety of modes such as One-on-One, Tag Team, and Battle Royal, and it includes 12-16 fighters at launch with more set to arrive via DLC. Be prepared to enter the ring when this one launches on February 26.

Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut - March 4 - Switch

We found ourselves going back and forth as to whether to include Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut on this, but we decided to give it a pass as it's an entirely reworked version of the 2019 original. This Switch exclusive version of the game includes fresh dialogue and voice work, as well as a Photo Mode and gyroscopic support for the very first time. If you're not aware of the game, it's a game that sees you face your inner demons within a brightly-coloured flooded city. We had mixed thoughts on this one when it first launched, so we're hoping the Director's Cut can help it live up to its full potential.

Mundaun - March 16 - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

We've only just entered the year, but 2021 is already looking great for horrors. With its self-described hand-pencilled style, Mundaun is a horror that looks like nothing that we have been able to experience before. Developed by one sole developer, the game sees you venture to the titular region to try and solve the mystery behind your grandfather's mysterious death. Looking at the trailer, the unique art style seems to perfectly set the tone, as your snow-covered surroundings appear drab and stripped of any sense of optimism.

Sadly, that's all we have time for this month, but be sure to come back soon to check out the next wave of indies that are just on the horizon.