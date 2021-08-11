Indie Dependent: August - September 2021

The months of August and September are often seen as the "calm before the storm" in the gaming world ahead of the frantic rush that is the last stretch of the year. This period is often pretty barren of AAA releases, but when it comes to the indie scene, things are pretty much the opposite. During this month-long run, we've seen indie gems like Risk for Rain 2, Cuphead, and Dead Cells all make a release and this year looks to have some pretty promising releases of its own too. Here are some of our most anticipated indies in the month ahead:

Greak: Memories of Azur - August 17 - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series

Kicking off this month's list is the delightful Greak: Memories of Azur. This hand-drawn action-platformer looks to take influence from titles such as Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest in terms of both its aesthetic and the structure of its level design. Here you play as the titular character and your goal is to reunite yourself with your lost siblings and escape ongoing enemy invasion by gathering up the parts of an airship. As you find Greak's brothers and sisters, you'll be able to switch between them and use their unique abilities to solve some tricky puzzles and traverse your way across the environment.

Recompile - August 19 - PC, PS5, Xbox Series

If you have been craving a brand-new 3D Metroid release after seeing the series return to its 2D roots then Recompile might just be the game for you. The title features the same tight platforming and intense combat that we are used to from the Metroid series, but it also manages to feel unique with its focus on story. Recompile's branching narrative can lead to multiple different endings, and interestingly, it takes place in just one real-world second.

HOA - August 24 - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

HOA is a relaxing puzzle-platformer that really strives to encapsulate the beauty of nature. Here you play as a character that is no larger than a bug and you'll find yourself jumping across trees, scaling towering-looking flowers, and making many insect buddies along the way. The hand-drawn art style here is just breathtaking and the same can be said about its live-recorded soundtrack.

Baldo: The Guardian Owls - August 27 - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Baldo has been on our radar for quite a while now and it's finally seeing a release this month two years after it was first revealed. This charming indie melds the dungeon exploring and sword-based combat of the Zelda series and the eye-catching caroontish art style of the Studio Ghibli movies to make for an experience that looks truly spectacular. According to the game's Steam page, it will also feature many challenging puzzles and mysteries for players to unravel - intriguing indeed.

Song of Iron - August 31 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

As we've seen time and time again, the quality of a game doesn't seem to stem from how many people are working behind it. Song of Iron is a visually striking action game steeped in Norse mythology that has just been created by a single developer. This side-scrolling title sees you face a plethora of different threats, as you set out to try and save your people by finding a location known as the Great Temple of the Gods. It looks gritty and action-packed, and we can't wait to check it out when it launches at the end of August.

KeyWe - August 31 - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

What did we ever do to deserve a game like KeyWe? This adorable party game sees you play as a pair of podgy kiwis known as Jeff and Debra, who are tasked with running a postal service. Obviously, without hands, their movements are pretty limited, so you'll need to jump, peck, and do whatever else kiwis do to make sure that the mail is delivered on time. As well as looking to be hilarious, the game also features a wacky selection of cosmetics with several being available right from the get-go if you pre-order before release.

Lost in Random - September 10 - Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

The EA Origins program has delivered some absolute gems as of recent with Knockout City and It Takes Two both releasing to critical acclaim. Lost in Random, the next title to fall under this banner also looks to be another banger. The game is set within a Tim Buton-esque fairy-tale world where life and death hinges on a simple roll of a dice. Along with an intriguing setting, it also features a unique combat system that fuses together card collecting and tactical elements. Be sure not to give this one a miss.

That's all again for this month's list, but be sure to check back soon so you don't miss out on some of the most promising-looking indies right around the corner.