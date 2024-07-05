Indie co-op hit Chained Together adds highly requested feature in new update

Chained Together is the latest co-op hit sweeping Steam. Chaining you and your friends together as you climb out of hell, the game can be incredibly frustrating and rewarding to play, the perfect mix for co-op gamers who like a challenge or those that like to watch similar content on YouTube.

Chained Together has just released a new patch and with it comes a feature players have been asking for since launch. On a lot of the jumps in the game, timing is key and so you're often relying on someone to be the de facto leader, counting down your jumps.

Now, a new key binding has been added so you can just initiate a countdown without relying on your mic and internet to do the job for you. It's a small but significant change, and will hopefully see people be able to jump more effectively.