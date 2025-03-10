India to strengthen ties with Mauritius

HQ

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading to Mauritius this week, marking a significant diplomatic visit aimed at solidifying strategic relations and backing the island nation's sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago (via Reuters).

Modi's discussions will likely focus on the future of the U.S.-British military presence in the region, a matter which has gained recent attention after U.S. President Donald Trump showed support for a potential agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom.

India has long supported Mauritius in its territorial claims, aligning with the country's broader interests of maintaining a strong military and strategic presence in the Indian Ocean, particularly as a counterbalance to China's growing influence.

Modi's visit comes as India continues to enhance maritime security collaboration with Mauritius, a partnership crucial for the Indian Ocean's stability. For now, it remains to be seen how these talks will influence the balance of power in the region.