India's Modi denies United States role in India-Pakistan ceasefire

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Modi has clarified to Trump that the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached through direct communication between their militaries, dismissing earlier claims of American involvement.



"PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this period, there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-U.S. trade deal or U.S. mediation between India and Pakistan," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press statement.

"Talks for ceasing military action happened directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, and on the insistence of Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never do," he said.

The exchange, which took place during a G7-related call, marked their first direct conversation since the conflict ended. Modi reaffirmed India's longstanding position against third-party mediation and underlined the country's ongoing counter-terrorism operations.