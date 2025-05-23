Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passes away at the age of 65

HQ

The NFL world has lost a legend. The Indianapolis Colts has announced that its owner Jim Irsay has sadly passed away at the age of 65-years-old. The news was delivered in the early hours of May 22, where it revealed that Irsay surprisingly passed the day before and "peacefully in his sleep" in the afternoon.

The announcement also looked to share just a brief snippet into the kind of person that Irsay was, spotlighting his generosity and philanthropy work, his love for music, his work with charitable organisations, and also his beloved family.

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Irsay worked with the Colts for most of his life, even being named general manager back in 1984 where, at the time, he was regarded as the youngest general manager in team history. Following this, 13 years later, he bought the team and led the Colts to some of its most successful years, even winning its first Super Bowl since leaving Baltimore and relocating to Indianapolis, all when Peyton Manning was the team's quarterback in 2007.

Due to the nature of the recency of this announcement, no word has been shared about what this means for the future ownership of Colts organisation, but Irsay will be succeeded by three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson.