Indiana Pacers takes the lead again in NBA finals

HQ

Indiana Pacers is once again leading the NBA Finals. During the night, they beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107, to put the finals 2-1, with still four matches remaining. Pacers won the opening match of the series while playing away with an incredible result: 111-110, with a last minute shot by Tyrese Haliburton, the heart of the team. Thunder responded the following day with a 123-107.

Yesterday, in the first game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Haliburton led a comeback, starting the fourth quarter with a five-point deficit, by scoring 22 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds, almost a triple double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, already chosen MVP of the year, scored 24 points, but only three in the final quarter.

Another victory for the "underdog" team, that hasn't won the league since 1973, is still at reach, even if Oklahoma City Thunder was and still is considered favourite for the ring. Thunder reached the finals after being the best team in regular season (with the most wins and less defeats in the wholse season, not just the West Conference).

Indiana Pacers instead finished fourth in the Conference in the regular season, but improved in the play-offs, defeating other aspiring franchises like New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers. The fourth game in the series will be in the night from Friday to Saturday, before returning to Oklahoma. If needed, the seventh match in the series will be on Monday, June 23.