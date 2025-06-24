Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton could take almost a year to recover from his injury in NBA finals

HQ

Indiana Pacers suffered a painful defeat at the NBA finals last Sunday, beaten by Oklahoma City Thunder in an unbalanced match, because they had lost their star player, Tyrese Haliburton. The 25-year-old point guard had suffered an injury in Match 5, but as the finals reached Match 7, he pushed it too hard, and his Achilles tendon in his right left torn.

Haliburton, the best player of the team, left the match after seven minutes, which ended up decisive for Thunder's victory. And after having surgery on Monday, his recovery time could be between eight and ten months, meaning he would miss almost the entire 2025/26 season.

"Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. I've worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense", he said in a post on social media.

A hard blow for the team and their aspirations to repeat their history rise in the finals: they were fourth in the East Conference, but managed to hold back Thunder, the best team in the whole league during the regular season, and grasp what would have been their first NBA ring in the history of the Indianapolis franchise.