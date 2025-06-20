Indiana Pacers force first Game 7 in NBA finales since 2016

HQ

The NBA finals will reach Match 7 after Indiana Pacers, vastly superior, denied title celebrations to to Oklahoma City Thunder. Thunder may have been favourite for the entire league, but they relaxed and were knocked down by Pacers, in a match ending 108-91, that the locals even managed to win by 31 points (93-62).

This will be the first time that NBA finals, a series of Best of Seven matches, reaches the seventh and definitive match, with both teams tied 3-3, since 2016, when Cleveland Cavaliers, with LeBron James at the time, defeated Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

How important is home-court advantage for NBA finals?

Usually, in the 19 times the NBA finals have gone to seventh game, the team with home-court advtangage ends up winning the ring: 15 times out of 19. Having home-court advantage means that they play the first two games at home, and if needed, the fifth and seventh. Iin play-offs, it is usually given to the best seeded team, but in the finals, the team with better regular season gets home court advantage.

The match will be played at the Playcom Center in Oklahoma, on Monday June 23 at 1:00 BST, 2:00 CEST, making Thunder obvious favourites, but they will need to improve a lot...