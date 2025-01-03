Indiana Jones villain's unique charm stems from more than just karate

HQ

The villainous Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle left players with plenty to chuckle about, from his exaggerated pronunciation of "karate" to his scene-stealing theatrics. While Voss might claim martial arts mastery in-game, actor Marios Gavrilis recently shared in a post on X that he dodged any real-life karate training for the role, crediting the production's skilled stunt team for the high-octane action sequences.

Despite skipping the dojo, Gavrilis didn't shy away from showcasing his versatility. In a standout moment, he nailed a monkey impression in a single take during a pivotal scene—a testament to the unconventional demands of his role. He also shed light on the immersive nature of the production, explaining how motion capture transformed the experience into something closer to filming a blockbuster than a traditional voiceover gig.

As much as Voss's quirky lines and exaggerated mannerisms add levity to the story, they also underscore the collaborative magic that brings characters like him to life. So, are you ready to learn "karate" the right way?