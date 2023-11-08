Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones' shirt can be yours for £75,000

The iconic memorabilia comes from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

If you want to own a little piece of iconic film memorabilia and happen to have a million dollars to spare, the Indiana Jones shirt he wore in Raiders of the Lost Ark is currently being auctioned off.

The garment, which has been missing since filming took place more than 40 years ago, has had its authenticity confirmed by a forensic examination, and is expected to sell for between £150,000 and £300,000. Interested? Well, just go to the auction site and make a bid.

Is this something you would consider adding to your wardrobe?

