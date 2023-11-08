Indiana Jones' shirt can be yours for £75,000

HQ

If you want to own a little piece of iconic film memorabilia and happen to have a million dollars to spare, the Indiana Jones shirt he wore in Raiders of the Lost Ark is currently being auctioned off.

The garment, which has been missing since filming took place more than 40 years ago, has had its authenticity confirmed by a forensic examination, and is expected to sell for between £150,000 and £300,000. Interested? Well, just go to the auction site and make a bid.

