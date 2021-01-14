Indiana Jones might partly be set in Rome

You're watching Advertisements

Even though we just got a brief trailer for the announcement of Indiana Jones two days ago, fans have of course really dissected it in search for clues - and might actually have found some leads. As Jorda Oloman writes on Twitter that the game seems to at least party be set in Rome and the Vatican City in October 1937.

The year and the Sistine Chapel is visible on the map in the teaser (which you can check out below), and on the typewriter, Indy has written a letter to a "Father":

"...thank you for taking your time to help me ... with this written request... I will be arriving in Rome... I have been informed that your contact will be waiting."

We assume Indiana Jones will get to visit a lot of exciting places for his adventures in the game, but it does sounds like at least some of them will take place in the eternal city of Rome.

Thanks, Dual Shockers