Indiana Jones might be played by a woman in the future

There's a fifth Indiana Jones movie brewing right now, with a planned release next summer. As Harrison Ford is 79 years old and the role is fairly physically demanding, it's easy to imagine that this is probably the last time he'll be wearing the iconic hat while carrying a whip.

But this doesn't necessarily mean we won't see Indiana Jones again. According to The Daily Mail, there are currently plans to replace Ford with a woman in the iconic role, more specifically Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is in the fifth Indiana Jones as his sidekick, and the Hollywood producer Kathleen Kennedy wants her to carry the brand going forward.

What do you think of this development for the franchise?