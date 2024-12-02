Indiana Jones is ready for his big adventure back in video games

HQ

Indiana Jones is synonymous with adventure, and that's why December 9th is a special date for fans of the character, as it means, after many years of absence, his great return to video games. It comes from MachineGames, the veteran first-person experts who have given us the last excellent Wolfenstein, and who have maintained that perspective to tell us a new journey into the unknown with Indiana Jones as we have never seen before.

The launch trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle puts us in the mood for what lies ahead, while introducing us to characters, motivations, Nazi faces to punch and a soundtrack we all recognise and love.

You can enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC and Xbox Series on 9 December, or a little earlier (6 December) if you pre-order the Premium Edition, with some digital extras. But if you have Games Pass Ultimate and are patient, Indy is waiting there for you at no extra cost next Monday.