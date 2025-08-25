Indiana Jones Creative Director: "It's one of those ideas we always wanted to do"

HQ

At Gamescom 2025, Machine Games revealed a new trailer for the big expansion coming to their Indiana Jones game, titled The Order of Giants. Set in the heart of Rome, the expansion promises a narrative-driven adventure filled with secrets, puzzles, and familiar faces from the base game.

Speaking with the creative director, Axel Torvenius, the team revealed that players will begin the DLC inside the Vatican sandbox, progressing through a story triggered by meeting Father Richie and his parrot. "By interacting with him, we have a cutscene and that kind of sets off the premise and the core narrative for what the DLC is about," he explained. From there, players will explore both the streets of Rome and a series of underground locations, including the River Tiber and the ancient Cloaca Maxima.

The DLC introduces a host of new features, including new mechanics, enemies, boss fights, and ability books. Torvenius emphasized that these new additions can also impact gameplay in the main game: "When you have played through the DLC and you have acquired the new ability books, the benefits from them, of course, can be harvested and used within the main game as well."

Despite being largely set in Rome, the team ensured variety across environments. he said, "We still have, within the DLC, we travel through a lot of different environments... So, there's still a large variety and a lot of different types of environments for you to explore. It really never gets boring." The adventure is expected to take roughly 5-6 hours, depending on the player's approach.

Fans of the series will also be pleased to hear that the game is expanding to the Switch 2. Torvenius noted, "We at Machine Games are super happy to have the opportunity to be able to push this to Switch 2... More info on that will be coming for 2026."

Reflecting on the DLC's setting, he added, "The realization of this DLC, The Order of Giants, is like one of those ideas we always wanted to... push the player into this area of the world even further. So that's why we're so happy with having the opportunity to make the DLC come true."

With fresh content, intriguing narrative twists, and new gameplay mechanics, The Order of Giants promises to be a must-play expansion for Indiana Jones fans when it releases next year.