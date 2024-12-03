Indiana Jones, Crash Team Racing, EA Sports WRC and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

Time flies, and we're already in December. A new month means Microsoft unveils what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to over the next two weeks, but as it's the Christmas month, they're now doing things a little differently this time.

They're instead unveiling everything for the whole of December, before returning to the traditional way in January - although we strongly suspect Microsoft still has some surprise in store for us at The Game Awards on December 13. Here's what you've got to look forward to (games with * won't be coming to Game Pass Standard at debut, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Standard):



Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Xbox) - December 4



Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series S/X) - December 4**



Hauntii (Xbox) - December 4**



Humanity (Xbox) - December 4**



EA Sports WRC (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - December 5*



Overthrown (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - December 5*



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X and PC) - December 9*



Wildfrost (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 10*



Carrion (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - January 2



Road 96 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - January 7



As usual, your subscription also includes other perks, including the Cyborg Pack (cosmetic items) for Metaball and extra content for World of Warships. You can read more about this and the games above on Xbox Wire.

As usual, it's not all pleasantries, as more games than usual are also leaving Game Pass. We can say goodbye to these titles on December 15, but if you want to keep them, you have up to 20% off with Game Pass until they disappear.



Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Forager (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Forza Horizon 4 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Tin Hearts (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



The Quarry (Cloud and Xbox)



In addition, these games will be removed on December 31st, although again you can get up to 20% off while they are still available: