Indiana Jones arrives on Switch 2 with a proper full physical release

There's been a lot of controversy about Game Key Cards for Switch 2. If you've missed it, the issue is that many physical games aren't actually physical at all. The cartridges you buy are usually empty (with the exception of Nintendo's own games and some third-party offerings) and only contain a key that gives you the right to download the game. If, for example, you are going on a long flight and buy a physical Switch 2 game on the airport to have something to do, there is a risk that you will have to wait until you land to be able to download the game.

Collectors are naturally not at all happy about this, as it also means that your games may simply not work in the future when the servers eventually are shut down, even though you have purchased physical copies. During yesterday's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Bethesda showed up and had some nice things to talk about. Among other things, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered are coming - and will be released on Game Key Card according to the press release.

But they are also releasing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and here we have some more exciting news. It will be delivered on a real cartridge that actually contains the game. It's hard to see any real common denominator in this move, but perhaps Bethesda wants to see how this affects sales of Switch 2, and whether gamers think it's important that the games are actually stored on cartridges - or if it's just something people write about on social media before buying them anyway.